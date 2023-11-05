Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 3.9 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

