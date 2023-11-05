Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.