Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $33.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

