Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UMB Financial by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 528,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,542,000 after buying an additional 433,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,347,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,018 shares of company stock valued at $575,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

