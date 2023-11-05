Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 412 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 4,127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

View Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.