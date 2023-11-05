Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.56 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.