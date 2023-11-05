Barclays PLC Buys 143,020 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Twilio worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.