Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,942 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Landstar System worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Landstar System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.60.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.91 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.