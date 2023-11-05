Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 394,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Range Resources worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

