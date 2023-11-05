Barclays PLC Has $17.07 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Equitable worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after buying an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,162,000 after buying an additional 874,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

