Barclays PLC Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,736 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138,451 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tapestry worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

