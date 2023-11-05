Barclays PLC Has $19.69 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of EPAM Systems worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $240.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day moving average of $242.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

