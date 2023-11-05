Barclays PLC Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 294.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,238,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 72,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

