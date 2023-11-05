Barclays Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $225.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.94.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $206.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

