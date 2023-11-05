Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $55,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.29 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $989.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

