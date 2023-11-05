BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Shares of BRBR opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
