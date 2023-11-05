Berenberg Bank Trims Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Target Price to GBX 835

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($10.59) to GBX 835 ($10.16) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 640.60 ($7.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 697.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 691.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.16, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 534.40 ($6.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 766.60 ($9.33).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis Eperjesi bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,468 ($23,689.46). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($8.97), for a total transaction of £373,762.18 ($454,809.17). Also, insider Louis Eperjesi bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($23,689.46). Insiders bought a total of 3,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

