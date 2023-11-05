Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $64.07 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

