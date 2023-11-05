BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 46,448 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 347,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after buying an additional 94,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.34 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

