Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $287.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BIO

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.