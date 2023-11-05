BMO Capital Markets Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$44.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

