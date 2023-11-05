Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $214,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $214,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,910 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 6,878.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

