XRAY has seen revenue growth over the past three years, driven by price increases and improved demand for certain products. Gross profit has also improved due to higher volumes. Operating expenses have increased due to professional service costs, travel, headcount costs, and investments in customer-facing roles. Management has implemented policies and procedures to review and approve incentive arrangements, formalized written policies and procedures for product returns, and strengthened internal controls over accounting for customer incentives. The company’s net income margin has improved due to favorable manufacturing impacts of higher volumes. XRAY has implemented further segregation of duties in the performance of controls around manual journal entries, and modified existing processes to enhance use of approval workflows. They have also adopted a formal charter for their Disclosure Committee to identify members and set forth roles and responsibilities. XRAY is addressing risks from global economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary costs, and trade restrictions by providing reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed is recorded, processed, summarized and reported.

Revenue has grown over the past three years, driven by price increases and improved demand for Essential Dental Solutions and Connected Technology Solutions products. Gross profit has also improved due to higher volumes. Operating expenses have increased due to professional service costs, travel, headcount costs, and investments in customer-facing roles. R&D expenses have also increased due to digital workflow solutions, product development, and software development. The company’s net income margin has improved due to favorable manufacturing impacts of higher volumes. This is higher than industry peers.

Management has implemented written policies and procedures to review and approve incentive arrangements for customers in China, formalized written policies and procedures for product returns, enhanced processes for incentive-based programs, strengthened internal controls over accounting for customer incentives, evaluated finance and commercial operations talent, and established a recurring cadence for training programs. It is unclear if these initiatives have been successful. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by monitoring macroeconomic conditions, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary costs. They are highlighting the impact of global economic conditions, supply chain constraints, logistics challenges, labor shortages, and the conflict in Ukraine. Management identified a risk of a 10% weakening of the US dollar against all other currencies, which could decrease the net fair value of forward foreign exchange contracts by $99 million. To mitigate this risk, the Company entered into Swiss franc foreign exchange contracts and enhanced existing Disclosure Committee responsibilities. They also implemented additional and enhanced sub-certifications and internal management representation letters.

The company’s key performance metrics have remained largely unchanged over the past year. They are in line with the company’s long-term goals, as evidenced by the 10% weakening of the U.S. dollar against all other currencies, which decreased the net fair value associated with the Company’s forward foreign exchange contracts by approximately $99 million. The company’s ROI is higher than its cost of capital, indicating that it is generating value for shareholders. XRAY does not disclose its market share, nor does it mention any plans for market expansion or consolidation.

XRAY faces risks from global economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary costs, trade restrictions and tariffs, product registration requirements, longer payment cycles, and changes in regulatory requirements and tariffs. XRAY has implemented further segregation of duties in the performance of controls around manual journal entries, and modified existing processes to enhance use of approval workflows. They have also adopted a formal charter for their Disclosure Committee to identify members and set forth roles and responsibilities. Yes, the company has indemnified certain parties with respect to certain matters. XRAY is addressing these issues by providing reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed is recorded, processed, summarized and reported.

The Company has not disclosed any information regarding the composition of its board of directors or any changes in leadership or independence. XRAY does not mention any commitment to board diversity or any other diversity and inclusion practices in its governance or workforce. XRAY has implemented additional and enhanced existing sub-certifications and internal management representation letters, and provided training on the purpose of the sub-certification and the process for evaluating the representations. They have also implemented further segregation of duties in the performance of controls around manual journal entries. These initiatives demonstrate the company’s commitment to responsible business practices.

The company’s forward-looking guidance outlines its strategic initiatives and priorities, such as its foreign exchange contracts, to ensure investors are aware of potential risks associated with their investments. XRAY is factoring in higher inflation, higher interest rates, and reduced discretionary spending, which have all contributed to reduced demand for certain products. To capitalize on these trends, the company is focusing on lower cost options. No, there is no indication of investments or strategic shifts in the forward-looking guidance. XRAY only provides cautionary statements about potential risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in the company.

