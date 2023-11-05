Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $19.07

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACVA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,540 shares of company stock worth $7,496,590. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,269,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 6.4 %

ACVA stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.