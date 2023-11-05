Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $23.43

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.35. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,864,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Stories

