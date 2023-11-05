Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $9.71

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $860.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

