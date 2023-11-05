Brokerages Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target at $24.80

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

