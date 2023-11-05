Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $34.45

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

