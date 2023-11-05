Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $106.53

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.