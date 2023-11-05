Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $125.09

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.55.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

