Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $143.53

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $154.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

