Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 76.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

