Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 168 ($2.04).

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

JUP stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.06. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 71.30 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.30 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £457.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

