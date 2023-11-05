Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.83.
CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:CNI opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
