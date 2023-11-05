Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.83.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

