Capital One Financial Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 183.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

