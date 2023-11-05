CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

