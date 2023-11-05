CEMEX’s (CX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.20 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.47.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 435.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656,187 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 470.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

