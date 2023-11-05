Cerillion (LON:CER) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,675 ($20.38) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.04) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, October 16th.

CER stock opened at GBX 1,355 ($16.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £399.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3,474.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 953.20 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.02.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

