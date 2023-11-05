Cerillion (LON:CER) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,675 ($20.38) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.04) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CER
Cerillion Price Performance
About Cerillion
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cerillion
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.