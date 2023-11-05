Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average is $199.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

