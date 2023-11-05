Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $80.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Price Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $18,716,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth $11,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.