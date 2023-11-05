Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Cohu has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

