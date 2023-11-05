Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Critical Analysis

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 14.80% 11.55% 1.06% FVCBankcorp 13.82% 8.74% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 5 4 1 2.60 FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus price target of $24.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.11%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

89.8% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Banking System and FVCBankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $1.82 billion 2.50 $250.18 million $2.08 10.46 FVCBankcorp $55.05 million 3.62 $24.98 million $0.70 15.99

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats FVCBankcorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, foreign currency, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, private banking, trust and investment, and other financial services. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington states. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

