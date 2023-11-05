Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

