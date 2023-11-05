Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Commercial Metals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Commercial Metals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

