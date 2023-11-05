Comparing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BEO Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial 20.20% 13.70% 0.85%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 1.74 $8.59 million N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial $280.58 million 1.69 $73.93 million $2.36 7.41

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment is involved in managing the company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All-Others segment consists of electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.