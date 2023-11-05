Comparing Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.39 -$9.61 million ($3.22) -1.28 SmartRent $167.82 million 3.17 -$96.32 million ($0.36) -7.39

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Healthcare Triangle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -29.48% -103.69% -60.91% SmartRent -34.33% -18.79% -12.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Healthcare Triangle and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 2 0 2.67

SmartRent has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 74.06%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

SmartRent beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

