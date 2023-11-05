Comparing Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mangoceuticals and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 1,005.36 -$2.00 million N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $128,500.00 69.38 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,472.66% -332.08% -291.61% BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mangoceuticals and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mangoceuticals and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

