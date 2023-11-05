Comparing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INmune Bio and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.61%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 452.33%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than INmune Bio.

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $224,000.00 580.89 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -4.75 Mesoblast $7.50 million 28.01 -$81.89 million ($0.56) -2.30

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -12,246.88% -49.56% -36.50% Mesoblast -1,061.43% -16.32% -12.26%

Summary

Mesoblast beats INmune Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

