Comparing NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $6.65, indicating a potential upside of 148.13%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than NWTN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

14.5% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gogoro has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.71 -$98.91 million N/A N/A NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogoro.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -0.65% -34.85% -11.44% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

