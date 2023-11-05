Comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) & Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) and Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Mr Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 1 5 2 0 2.13 Mr Price Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $29.92, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than Mr Price Group.

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Mr Price Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.17 billion 0.25 $348.00 million $2.38 8.23 Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 0.94

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victoria’s Secret & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Mr Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 3.19% 86.50% 6.03% Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Mr Price Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands. The company provides its products through its retail stores; websites, such as VictoriasSecret.com, PINK.com, and AdoreMe.com; and other online channels. It also operates stores under the franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room. The company also provides credit services; insurance products; cellular products and services; mobile devices and accessories; and value-added services. It serves its customers through an omni-channel retail distribution of 2,702 corporate-owned stores and 8 franchised stores in Africa, as well as through its online channels. Mr Price Group Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

